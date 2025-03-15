Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,404 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 179.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 244.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fluor stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

