JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $120.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

TER stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.