JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

