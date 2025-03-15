JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 725.34 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.48). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.42), with a volume of 81,335 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £404.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 725.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 714.34.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 10.65 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

