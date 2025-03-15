Keybank National Association OH Has $411.83 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $411,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

