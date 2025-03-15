Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $43,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kforce by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $4,951,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $970.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $72.19.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

