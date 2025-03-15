KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and traded as high as $29.27. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 17,477 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
KONE Oyj Trading Up 1.6 %
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
KONE Oyj Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
