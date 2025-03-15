Kooth (LON:KOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 580 ($7.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of KOO opened at GBX 140 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.58).

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

