Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

