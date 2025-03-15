LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in LGI Homes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $71.86 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

