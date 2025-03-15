LPA Group (LON:LPA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.10 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,577 shares.

LPA Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.75.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPA Group Company Profile

In other LPA Group news, insider Stuart Stanyard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,487.13). Also, insider Philo Daniel-Tran bought 41,000 shares of LPA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £24,190 ($31,289.61). 57.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.