LPA Group (LON:LPA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.10 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,577 shares.
The company has a market cap of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.75.
LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.
Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.
The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.
