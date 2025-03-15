Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lyft by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 13.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Trading Up 5.8 %
Lyft stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
