Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lyft by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 13.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 5.8 %

Lyft stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.