Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGIC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $681.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.