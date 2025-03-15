MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte Stock Up 7.5 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,223,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69,966 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.