Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 950,000 shares trading hands.
Medican Enterprises Trading Up 9,900.0 %
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medican Enterprises
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.