MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 279.5% from the February 13th total of 974,900 shares. Approximately 1,859.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MicroAlgo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroAlgo by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

MicroAlgo Trading Up 2.3 %

MLGO opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. MicroAlgo has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $509.60.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.