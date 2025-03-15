Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,707,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $388.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $376.91 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

