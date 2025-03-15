Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

View Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.