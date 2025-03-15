Morgan Stanley Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $8.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $892.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kohl’s by 46.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 511.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

