Morgan Stanley Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $3.75

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $23,250,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $3,627,000. Visualize Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $3,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 314,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 303,878 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

