Morgan Stanley Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $546.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

