M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,259 shares of company stock worth $1,116,170. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

