M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

