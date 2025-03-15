M&T Bank Corp Buys 283 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.