M&T Bank Corp Buys 749 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,825,000 after buying an additional 129,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,858.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

