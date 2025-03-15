M&T Bank Corp Buys New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in YETI by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 156,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 127,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

