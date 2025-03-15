M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 371,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 324,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 146,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 276,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

