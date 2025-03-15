M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Envista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Envista by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envista by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

NVST stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

