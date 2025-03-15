M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 53.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

