M&T Bank Corp Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lineage were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lineage from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

