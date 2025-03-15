M&T Bank Corp Has $293,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 993,358 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 2,111.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Teradata Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.