M&T Bank Corp Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sono-Tek were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sono-Tek by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

SOTK stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

