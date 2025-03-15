M&T Bank Corp Has $331,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,244,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 555,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 520,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 7.3 %

CVLT opened at $159.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

