M&T Bank Corp Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $6,402,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 244.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $81.11 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

