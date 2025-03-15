M&T Bank Corp Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,599,000 after buying an additional 1,575,534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,181.02. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $79,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,720. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,442,199. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.