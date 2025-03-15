M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Visteon by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Visteon by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 75.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

