M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 1,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

