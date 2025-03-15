M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

