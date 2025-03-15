M&T Bank Corp Makes New $330,000 Investment in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

