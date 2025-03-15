M&T Bank Corp Makes New $359,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

