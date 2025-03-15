M&T Bank Corp Purchases 235 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,414,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,516 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 6,093.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 853,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 839,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 511,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trex by 462.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after buying an additional 435,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 5.3 %

TREX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

