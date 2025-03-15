M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,310 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MARA by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MARA alerts:

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,010,115. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,915 shares of company stock worth $2,265,643. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Macquarie raised their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $13.18 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.