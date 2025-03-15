M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of AVPT opened at $14.66 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

About AvePoint



AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

