M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 14,347 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

