M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in GATX by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in GATX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $153.70 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

