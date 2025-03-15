M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,145 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $11,079,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 665.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

TMDX opened at $68.53 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 2.12.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

