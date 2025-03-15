M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,247 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

