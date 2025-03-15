M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,324 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

