M&T Bank Corp Sells 159 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $89.95 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.