M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,058 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Crocs by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.